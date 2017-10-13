Dover Sole Jumps Down Man's Throat in Britain, Nearly Killing Him

A British fisherman went into cardiac arrest after a Dover sole physically jumped down his throat, blocking his airway. The 28-year-old unnamed man was on a fishing trip in southern England and jokingly displayed the fish that he had caught over his mouth when it sprang free and dove down his throat.

It took six attempts until paramedics were able to clear his airway. The fish, in its entirety, was removed with forceps. Impressively, the fish measured about 6 inches long.

Matt Harrison, an emergency responder at the scene told local news:“I have never attended a more bizarre incident and don’t think I ever will — but we’re all so glad the patient has no lasting effects from his cardiac arrest, which could so easily have had such a tragic and devastating outcome."

If you want to take a picture with a fresh catch, maybe make sure that it is actually dead before you pose with it by your mouth. Look for that and these 5 other things to look for in fresh fish.