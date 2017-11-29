pizza
Domino's Launches Pizza-centric Baby Registry

We’re expecting… a pizza!

Domino’s has partnered with Gugu Guru, a registry consulting company, to pizza-fy your baby registry. Forget diaper genies and baby-buggies, Domino’s Baby Registry is offering food packages — full of pizzas, breadsticks, and brownies, plus pizza-baby swag like mugs, tumblers, tops, and even clothes for baby — all inspired by the milestones any new parent might reach.

With packages like “Date Night At Home,” “Hormonal and Hangry,” and “Sleeping Through The Night,” the pizza sets are designed to reward and celebrate every part of the new baby process — for both hungry co-parents and for large groups. Domino’s and Gugu Guru even came out with a set of pizza party baby shower invitations so that pizza-loving parents-to-be can notify all their friends to come over for a “Dadchelor Party” or you know, just a regular baby shower.

Registration for Domino’s Baby Registry opens November 29, so all those with a pie in the pizza oven can start signing up. Are you a pizza lover looking for a spot for your baby-moon? We recommend any of these cities that house the best pizza places in Italy.

babies