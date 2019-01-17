Crustacean Has a New Look and A New Menu

For over 20 years, Crustacean restaurant has been a destination eatery serving up Euro-Vietnamese fusion cuisine. The landmark culinary hotspot recently underwent a complete $10 million redesign emerging with an additional eating concept, Da Lat Rose, on the second floor.

Chef Tony Nguyen helms both restaurants with Crustacean featuring revamped classic dishes. Standouts are the tuna cigars, a beautifully served clever smoky duo of tuna, caviar, onion and Macadamia nut cigars; surf and turf sashimi featuring both A-5 Wagyu and salmon sashimi with purple potatoes and a tobacco chili vinaigrette; the Karate Salad with kohlrabi, black truffle, potato and garlic blossom; a vegan Hearts of Palm crabcake; Pho soup dumplings with lime and basil; a Himalayan salt block filet mignon and Crustacean’s famous garlic noodles.

There’s also a new nightcap experience offered Tuesdays through Sundays beginning at 9 pm till midnight. Included in the new nightcap drink menu is Between Our Sheets with cognac, Benedictine, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao and lemon juice; The Great Alexander with brandy, vanilla liqueur Giffard, simple syrup and cream; Heavy Hanky Panky with Genever gin; Carpano Antica; Fernet Branco and lemon oil and the CBH Confidential with bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and a red wine reduction.

Crustacean’s new design is beautiful and modern with a U-shaped bar in the entrance and open patio spaces on both Bedford Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. Diners can choose from booth seating, communal tables, patio dining and a chef’s table to catch all of the kitchen action. Connecting the main dining room with the front bar is the restaurant’s signature “walk on water” peekboo aquarium. There is also a beautiful flower display in the main dining room which connects to a second eating area featuring intimate booths, making Crustacean a perfect place for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

Related Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills

Crustacean is located at 468 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills. Reservations can be made at 310.205.8990.