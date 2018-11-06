What’s better than eating all day on Thanksgiving? Not having to wake up at the crack of dawn to get everything ready. This season, Cracker Barrel wants you to spend more time with family and less time in the kitchen, so the brand is offering a hassle-free “Heat n’ Serve” meal that takes two hours or less to prepare and feeds up to 10 hungry bellies.

15 Things You Should Never Say on Thanksgiving

The Turkey Day kit costs $109 (approximately $10.90 per person) and includes all of the essentials: two oven-roasted turkey breasts (no bones means no carving, yay!), cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet yeast rolls and a choice of three sides including carrots, corn, fried apples, green beans, green bean casserole (this costs an additional $2.49), hash brown casserole, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy and sweet potato casserole. A pumpkin pie and a pecan pie are also included for dessert. Customers can reserve their Heat n’ Serve meal kits now to be picked up between November 17 and November 25.

If you have absolutely no intentions of lifting a finger on Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel also offers a “Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing” family meal to-go. This option costs $67.99, feeds up to six people and comes hot, packed and ready to serve upon pick-up. It includes turkey, ham, turkey gravy, a choice of three quart-sized sides, cranberry relish and a choice of biscuits, corn muffins or loaf of sourdough bread.

If none of this phases you and you just want to get out of the house — or perhaps you’re spending the holiday alone and can’t quite eat for six — Cracker Barrel will be open on Thanksgiving, which is reportedly the chain’s busiest day of the year. Guests can mosey on in from 11 a.m. to close and for a “Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing” meal, which comes with turkey, gravy, ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, a choice of one side, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, a slice of pumpkin pie and a refillable beverage — all for just $12.99 per adult or $7.99 per child. No Cracker Barrel in sight? No problem. Here are 18 other chain restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this year.