When cold weather rolls around, many Americans turn to comfort foods, especially around the holidays. These eats aren’t always the healthiest for us because they can be hearty and caloric, but we love them anyway. Take the $5.99 Costco pumpkin pie for example.

Pumpkin Pie to Pumpkin Bread: Tasty Recipes Made With Canned Pumpkin

How many calories are in a Costco pumpkin pie? One 4.8-ounce slice, or 1/12 of the pie, is 320 calories. The entire pie, which weighs more than 3.5 pounds with a 12-inch diameter, has a total of 3,840 calories.

Additionally, each slice has 31 grams of sugar (28 grams of which are added sugar), 380 milligrams of sodium, 48 grams of carbohydrates and 11 grams of fat per serving. There are no trans fats though.

While it's good to be aware of what you're eating, you don't want to be too restrictive with your diet. If you want something, have it. Studies have shown that choosing an indulgent dessert can maybe help you lose weight anyway, and there are tons of simple ways to get back on track if you truly feel like you overate during the holidays. Until then, enjoy that slice of Costco’s $5.99 pumpkin pie.