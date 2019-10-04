Is This the Craziest Cinnamon Roll Ever?

Baked to a warm, golden brown and topped with a layer of icing, cinnamon rolls are a sweet, gooey treat that is both a guilty pleasure and a reminder of the classic childhood meals that always put a smile on our faces. Its basic ingredients — sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract — make the cinnamon roll a dish perfect for any time of day or year. And with an assortment of toppings and fillings that can be added, like nuts or chocolate, it’s just as versatile as it is delicious. If your love for cinnamon rolls runs deep, we’ve got the perfect recipe for you.

It’s believed that cinnamon buns first became a staple of kitchens and bakeries everywhere in Sweden in the 1920s. Today, cinnamon buns continue to be an important part of the nation’s culinary history. Kanelbullens dag, or Cinnamon Bun Day, is a national holiday in Sweden invented by the Home Baking Council that has been celebrating the nation’s love of “bullar,” or buns, since Oct. 4, 1999. And according to the Swedish Institute, the average Swede consumes the equivalent of 316 cinnamon buns per year. In the U.S., cinnamon rolls are just as adored.

Swedish cinnamon buns are small, light in consistency and topped with pearls of sugar, but cinnamon rolls in the States are buttery and much thicker. And if you’re hoping to go above and beyond the norm, one new ingredient can make all the difference in a classic cinnamon roll recipe: cookie dough.

Here’s how to make it. To begin, mix dry yeast with a cup of water. Next, in a separate bowl, mix butter, whole milk, salt and sugar. Heat in the microwave for about 30 seconds. After removing the bowl from the microwave, add a few eggs, whisk it all together and add in the dry yeast with water. Throw in some flour, mixing as you pour, and you’ve got a slab of dough ready to be kneaded.

Cinnamon rolls in the U.S. are thicker than those prepared in Sweden because they rise twice. So after kneading your dough, cover it and allow it to rise for one hour. When the dough has risen, roll it out and add butter, cinnamon, brown sugar and all the cookie dough you can muster inside, as inspired by DŌ. Roll the dough, pinch to seal, and use a knife to cut it into small pieces. Let the dough sit in a buttered pan for another hour until it rises, then place it in the oven to bake and ta-da, you have cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls. Add an icing of your choice to top it off and prepare for an unmatched sugary treat.

Cinnamon rolls can be topped with whatever the heart desires and filled with other sweet delights. Cookie dough is a great addition, but if you feel like stretching those creative cooking muscles, cream cheese, fruit and pie filling are just as wonderful. Cinnamon rolls are perfect for all ages at all times, easily making them one of the best breakfast dishes in every state.