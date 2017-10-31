This College Student Tried to Eat 100 McChicken Sandwiches in 24 Hours

A college student tasked himself with eating 100 McChicken Sandwiches in 24 hours without vomiting — all in the name of a Snapchat challenge. Michigan State University senior Derek Metcalf was able to document himself via the social media app consuming 24 of the 100 McDonald’s sandwiches before quitting.

Metcalf Snapchatted himself ordering sandwiches, eating them, and offering tips to viewers as to how to keep the chicken sandwiches still crisp after they have been refrigerated. He said that the hardest part of the challenge was the mayonnaise topping. “Too much mayo makes a man weak,” Metcalf told the Lansing State Journal. “It was really hard to eat that amount of mayo.”

He was able to eat 24 McDonald’s McChicken sandwiches before admitting defeat. The videos of Metcalf’s challenged scored more than 5,000 views on the Michigan State University Snapchat story.

Surprisingly, the chemical engineering student says he is not sick of the sandwich. “The day after I was grossed out, but today I could order one,” he told the Michigan publication. Perhaps for his next challenge, Metcalf could try our McDonald’s menu mashup.