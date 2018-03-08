Man Arrested After Calling 911 Over Trashed Clam Chowder

A Connecticut man has been taken into custody after police say he called 911 four times within 37 minutes to complain that someone threw away his clam chowder in a trash bin outside his home. He was also charged separately for calling once more to protest the summons he was issued for misusing the emergency line.

Patch.com reports that 70-year-old Sok Kyu Yi of Middletown was “angrily screaming” at dispatchers about the fact that “someone had thrown his clam chowder into the dumpster.” The irate man allegedly called 911 twice at 3:01 p.m., once at 3:11 p.m., and again at 3:38 p.m.

Law enforcement went to Yi’s home, where he confirmed he wasn’t in any need of medical assistance. He claimed he called 911 only because he didn’t have another phone number to contact police about his soup. It is alleged that he smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers gave Yi a non-emergency number to call in case of any future soup travesties. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and scheduled to appear in court, The Sacramento Bee reports.

But that’s not where the story ends. After police left, he called 911 again at 4:18 p.m. and “angrily complained to the dispatcher that he just received a summons from the police for misusing the 911 system,” according to a report obtained by Patch.com.

So law enforcement paid Yi another visit. When they arrived at his apartment, he was allegedly intoxicated in bed. Police took Yi into custody for misusing the line again although they’d just given him an alternate number to call for any non-emergency conflicts. It is alleged that he did not cooperate with officers trying to arrest him, but was eventually taken in and released to appear on court March 12.

For more food and beverage-related lawlessness from people who’ve had one too many drinks, here are the 10 funniest drunk arrests in the U.S.