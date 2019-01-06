Cipriani Restaurant Comes to Vegas

Cipriani restaurant joins Urth Café and Soul Cycle as new brand dining and wellness additions at Wynn Las Vegas.

Cipriani traces its lineage to Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy which was founded in 1931 by Giuseppe Cipriani. The Wynn location is the 19th in the world and features traditional Venetian dishes.

Cipriani’s first West Coast location features chrome and walnut accents, very low round tables, terrazzo floors and a blue, tan and white nautical theme. We started our meal with a traditional bellini which was refreshing and bubbly.

Appetizers included carpaccio alla Cipriani, a nice beef carpaccio, and baby artichokes which were tender and meaty. Next we sampled a delicious baked white tagliotini with Praga ham which was rich and creamy. Our main courses included a Chilean seabass alla Carlini with rice pilaf and a delicious lobster risotto.

Desert included the restaurant’s signature homemade ice cream, which is worth a trip to the restaurant just for dessert, and a white coconut and lemon cake.

Cipriani included this meal for review.