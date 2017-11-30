If you’ve ever stressed over having to choose between cookies and cinnamon rolls, fear no more. In honor of National Cookie Day on December 4, Cinnabon is offering a limited-edition hybrid of the two called the Cookie BonBite — a snack-sized cinnamon roll inside a chocolate chip cookie.

“The Cookie BonBite is one of our yummiest examples of creativity to come out of the innovation kitchen,” Jill Thomas, Cinnabon’s vice president of global marketing, said in a press release. “The delicious Cookie BonBite joins two extraordinary baked goods to create an unexpected out-of-this-world flavor combination not to be missed! National Cookie Day provides the perfect occasion for our guests to enjoy the ultimate cookie experience.”



Courtesy of Cinnabon



Additionally, Cinnabon will partner with Fairlife to provide one free 8-ounce bottle of milk to every customer who purchases Cookie BonBite on December 4. Cookie BonBite is made with fresh dough sourced from Nashville’s Christie Cookie Company and will be available in mall bakeries for $2.99 each or $9.99 per half dozen. For more on the Georgia-based chain, here are 15 things you didn’t know about Cinnabon.