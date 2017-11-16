Cosmopolitan UK reports that supermarket Asda has announced that they will be selling a fresh Christmas Dinner themed pizza at its deli counter this winter. The pizza, which will be topped with chicken, roast potatoes, brussel sprouts, and cranberry sauce is causing a super divisive reaction from Asda shoppers.

Although the ingredients might not be what you see on a typical American table come Christmas, these toppings simplified to a meat, a starch, a vegetable and cranberry sauce should all be quite familiar as foods consumed together during the holiday season. However, some people really don’t think these ingredients belong together on a pizza.

Asda are bringing out a Christmas Dinner Pizza 🍕 brussel sprouts do not belong on a pizza 😒 #ASDA #pizza — Caroline Roberts (@CaroRoberts73) November 15, 2017

in asda they have a “Christmas dinner special” pizza going on sale soon and it looks like a disease 🤢 — jem (@emiliaclarkesv) November 14, 2017

Of course, there are many who love the idea of a holiday pizza with all their favorite Christmas dinner foods and they are voicing their opinions just as firmly.

Asda are doing a Christmas pizza...pizza with chicken, potatoes, Brussels sprouts and cranberry sauce...what’s not to love #bravoAsda #gaggingtotryit — Sarah O'Brien (@sparklisarah) November 16, 2017

Yassss this is a dream 😍 a Christmas dinner pizza pic.twitter.com/MskCw1HdMk — Ollie McGrath (@OliverMcGrath) November 15, 2017

The Asda pizza does have one unusual aspect. You might think that a Christmas dinner pizza would be topped with gravy or with some sort of Christmas-y cheese. This pizza will be topped like a traditional pizza, with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Hopefully people won’t mind the taste of cheese pizza under their Christmas dinners. Sad you won’t be able to go to England to grab a slice? You could always make your own with these 11 best frozen pizzas.