In honor of National Avocado Day, fast casual Mexican-American restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering free guacamole with any regular-priced entrée on digital orders on July 31.

The offer must be redeemed through the Chipotle app or on the restaurant's website and is subject to availability. But just so you know, if you can't make it on Avocado Day, free guacamole is also always available on all vegetarian entrées.

That's not the only way Chipotle is celebrating the holiday. There will also be a second official TikTok challenge, #GuacDance. Fans of the fatty fruit are encouraged to share their own homage to the viral video of children's musician Dr. Jean's "Guacamole Song," which has had more than 15 million views on YouTube to date. The chain is partnering with YouTube personalities Brent Rivera and Loren Grey to kick off the challenge, which starts on Friday, July 26.

"We are excited to continue showing up in unexpected places and platforms in innovated ways," said Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandy in an official statement.

If you're not sure which entrée to try your guacamole with, we suggest the Chicken Burrito Bowl, the most popular item on the menu.