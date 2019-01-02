Chipotle is making it a little easier to keep your New Year’s resolution with a new line of better-for-you Lifestyle Bowls. The diet-driven menu caters to those following Whole30, paleo, keto and high-protein regimens, which aren’t always easy to accommodate while eating out.

Here’s what to expect on the new menu:

A Whole30 Salad Bowl ($11.90, 500 calories) with romaine, carnitas, fajita vegetables, tomato salsa and guacamole; a Paleo Salad Bowl ($12.40, 455 calories) with romaine, barbacoa, fajita vegetables, green salsa and guacamole; a Keto Salad Bowl ($11.90, 580 calories) with romaine, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole; and a Double Protein Bowl ($12.90, 815 calories) with white rice, black beans, one full portion each of chicken and steak, red salsa, romaine and sour cream.



Courtesy of Chipotle Keto Salad Bowl

For reference, the paleo diet is a low-carb, meat-based regimen based on the idea that our ancestors ate a much more limited diet than we do. It does not allow dairy, legumes or whole grains. The keto diet is also low-carb, but permits high-fat dairy like cheese, butter and heavy cream. If you follow Whole30, you can’t have sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, carrageenan, MSG, sulfites, baked goods, junk foods or any other treats for an entire 30 days. This is supposed to help eliminate cravings for unhealthy foods.

So while these new menu items don't offer any new ingredients or combinations you couldn't have made yourself before, Chipotle has done the hard work of figuring out how to accomodate your diet for you. After all, there's nothing fast or casual about trying to decipher every individual ingredient in Chipotle's iconic guac.

There’s just one catch — you can’t walk into Chipotle and order these items. They’re available exclusively through the mobile app and online for in-restaurant pickup or delivery. The Tex-Mex chain’s new offerings might make it a little bit easier to follow through with your wellness goals in 2019, but if you end up losing motivation, don’t beat yourself up. There are 15 reasons why you may be struggling to stick with your resolution.