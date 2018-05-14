Chili’s restaurants were the target of a malware attack, according to parent company Brinker International. On Saturday, the company announced that the data hack stole customer credit and debit card information. Brinker believes that the hack happened between March and April of 2018, but are continuing to assess the situation.

The attack on the fast-casual chain and some of its over 1,500 restaurants did not affect all customers, only those at certain undisclosed Chili’s restaurants. “We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct an extensive investigation to confirm the nature and scope of this incident. Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate,” Brinker said via a press release.

The stolen data includes credit card and debit card numbers, as well as cardholder names used for on-site purchases in Chili’s restaurants. Brinker has promised to update their website with new information as the investigation progresses.

“We are working to provide fraud resolution and credit monitoring services for those Guests who may have been impacted,” they wrote. “This website will be updated when this information becomes available.”

The Daily Meal has reached out to Chili’s and Brinker International for additional comment on the breach.

