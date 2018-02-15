The U.K. is hosting its first ever chicken nugget festival this summer, and we have already decided that we need to go. The Fried Chicken Festival, organized by We Love Food, already has almost 8,000 Facebook users interested in attending, and we are sure as the summer date draws closer that number will only continue to rise.

Although not much is listed about the festival dedicated to golden crispy chicken pieces on its webpage, we know that it will be taking place on August 11 in London and September 22 in Manchester. According to Metro, more dates are rumored to be announced soon.

The festival will have live bands, DJs, and of course a ton of chicken nuggets and fried chicken varieties to try. Their Facebook page even boasts “the best chicken nuggets in London!” as well as “Biggest variety of nuggets in London!”

Metro reports that there will also be a chicken nugget eating competition, where winners are crowned “Nugget King” and “Nugget Queen” for the day. Pre-registration is now open for the event, with actual tickets to be released soon.

Can’t make it all the way to England for nugs? Why not have your own mini chicken nugget festival by replicating The Daily Meal’s ultimate frozen chicken finger taste test!