Chick-fil-A hasn’t added a new side dish to its menu since 2016, so the chain decided it was time to do something about that. Starting Monday, August 12, the chicken sandwich giant now offers a classic macaroni and cheese side dish, baked fresh in the restaurants each day.

The new mac and cheese follows a classic recipe, and features a special blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano. It’s available as a side dish and on the chain’s catering menu alongside some of the most famous fast food items of all time, like waffle fries and salad.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, in a statement. “We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack.”

There’s one more new item on the Chick-fil-A menu, but this one’s only available for a limited time. Frosted Caramel Coffee combines the restaurant’s custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream dessert and caramel syrup. It’s a seasonal offering, so it will only be available until November 9 or while supplies last.

As for the mac and cheese, the gooey addition was tested in five markets, and positive feedback from those diners helped bring it to the permanent menu. It will now be available nationwide. But if you want to bring a homemade touch to the iconic dish, here are 34 recipes for the most over-the-top macaroni and cheese.