Chicago's Fulton Market Harvest Fest Returns for 2nd Year

Chicago has no shortage of food festivals, so why pay attention to the second annual Fulton Market Harvest Fest? The event, which takes place on Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, is curated by two of Chicago's biggest restaurateurs, Paul Kahan and Stephanie Izard. And since it's in the hottest restaurant neighborhood in the city, expect food from the Publican, Girl & the Goat, Kuma's Corner and Swift & Sons, among many others. Proceeds will also go to various food-focused charities.

That still not enough? Get a sneak peek on some of the dishes on offer.