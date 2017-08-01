  1. Home
Chicago's Fulton Market Harvest Fest Returns for 2nd Year

The festival is organized by two of the Windy City's top chefs
Duck Duck Goat
Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune

Food from chef Stephanie Izard's Duck Duck Goat will be part of the fest taking place in Fulton Market District Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

Chicago has no shortage of food festivals, so why pay attention to the second annual Fulton Market Harvest Fest? The event, which takes place on Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, is curated by two of Chicago's biggest restaurateurs, Paul Kahan and Stephanie Izard. And since it's in the hottest restaurant neighborhood in the city, expect food from the Publican, Girl & the Goat, Kuma's Corner and Swift & Sons, among many others. Proceeds will also go to various food-focused charities.

That still not enough? Get a sneak peek on some of the dishes on offer.

