Chicago News Station Confuses Pyeongchang With P.F. Chang’s on Graphic

Pyeongchang is a county in South Korea currently full of world-class athletes competing in the Winter Olympics. P.F. Chang’s is a chain restaurant full of moderately priced Asian-inspired foods with locations across the U.S. Although the difference between the two is clear, Chicago’s WLS-Ch.7 news team accidentally broadcast a graphic displaying “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of “Pyeongchang 2018” during a live report.
Jayme Nicholas, a spokesperson for the channel, told the Chicago Tribune that the gaffe resulted from the use of a joke-image reportedly made for a “satirical piece” to be used by sports anchor Mark Giangreco. However, it ran during a serious news story read by weekend anchor Mark Rivera. Nicholas apologized on behalf of the station for the error.
Twitter found the whole situation hilarious, and even hoped for a P.F. Chang’s comeback.
P.F. Chang’s even joined in on the fun. Their Twitter account tweeted about the mistake lightheartedly. “Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games,” they wrote, followed by a smiley face emoji.
It’s definitely for the best that the chain is not hosting the Winter Olympics, because who can really ice luge with a belly full of kung pao chicken? If you’re in the mood to watch the Olympics with some authentic Chinese takeout, check out our list of the best Chinese restaurants in every state — gold medals not included.
