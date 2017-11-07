Michelin-Starred Chicago Chef Iliana Regan Is Developing Medicinal Edibles

Chicago chef Iliana Regan is creating a line of medicinal marijuana edibles with cannabis cultivator Bedford Grow. Regan is calling her line “Hoot Infused Edibles,” and it will include owl-shaped gummies, granola bites, and hard candies.

“We’ll launch with the gummies, and then we’ll move into hard candies and go down the line,” Regan told Chicago magazine.

Although there are state laws in place that prohibit the Michelin-starred chef from sampling the goodies, Regan herself is sober. “I don’t by choice take anything that affects me from the neck up,” she revealed to the local publication.

Prototypes of her edibles are getting rave reviews from taste-testers — i.e., patients with medical marijuana cards. “Nobody’s said it didn’t taste good or they didn’t like the flavors,” she said. “So I think it’s working.”

The Elizabeth Restaurant chef is not the first Chicago chef-turned-marijuana-edible-maker. Mindy Segal of Chicago hot spot Mindy’s Hot Chocolate has been selling marijuana sweets at multiple dispensaries across Illinois since 2015. You can check to see if they are sold alongside any of these cannabis club offerings here.