Self-Taught Chef Rudy ‘Vegicano’ Ramos Tapped to Launch Bareburger’s All-Vegan Restaurant

Rudy Ramos, known as “Chef Vegicano,” has officially been announced as the chef of Bareburger’s first all-vegan restaurant in New York City. The all-vegan concept was announced during the “Future of Food” panel at Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2017 MYFSCO Conference in Dallas by Jonathan Lemon, Bareburger’s culinary director. Ramos, a vegan for over 14 years and a New York restaurant pop-up favorite, is a fresh choice for the plant-based restaurant.

“Taste defeats tradition any day of the week,” Ramos said in a statement. “I approach vegan food with no rules, utilizing flavors from all around the world to make delicious eats. I’m excited to be working with Bareburger, they’ve literally given me the reins to come up with something truly exciting. What’s cool is that I’ve been eating vegan options at Bareburger for years, now I’m creating a restaurant with them.”

The yet-to-be-named restaurant concept is slated to be an innovative take on comfort food entirely made from plants. The menu will feature decadent vegan burgers, vegan sandwiches, and vegan sides. Traveling while eating a plant-based diet? Check out the 9 best destinations for vegan travelers.