Chef Michael Voltaggio Is Closing Ink and Opening a New Restaurant

Given the level of restless energy that Michael Voltaggio can carry along with his chef’s whites, landscape of tattoos and the occasional Carl's Jr. burger, it’s maybe less surprising that he’s closing his lauded Melrose Avenue restaurant Ink than that he’s kept it open this long. Ink has been serving Voltaggio’s technique-driven, thoroughly progressive cuisine since September 2011; after this Sunday night’s dinner service, Voltaggio will close both his doors and his restaurant.

"I outgrew it,” said Voltaggio.

But the chef won’t wait long before opening a new door, which also shouldn’t be a surprise to those who have followed his quick-fire career. His new flagship restaurant, to be called Ink.well, will open about half a mile away, on La Cienega Boulevard, in the space that was previously the restaurant Hutchinson, and before that the Spanish Kitchen (and yes, Voltaggio is keeping the old neon sign).

“I’m shooting for two to three weeks,” said Voltaggio Wednesday on the time frame for Ink.well. “I’ve had the space for 10 days.” The chef is designing the new restaurant himself, which will combine elements from Ink with a new bar program — hence the name. “Ink.well refers to the bar experience,” said Voltaggio, “but also living well, being well. The word means a lot.”

