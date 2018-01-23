Cheesecake Factory fans, get ready for the best news of your life! The Cheesecake Factory has begun selling its famous oat-topped brown bread in supermarkets and online. Yes, your favorite slightly sweet whole grain loaf is now in the bread aisle of your local market — as well as just a click away online — and it’s sold in three different varieties!

The dark brown bread can be purchased as heat-and-serve dinner rolls, mini baguettes, and pre-cut sandwich loaves. That means you can toss those babies in the oven (Cheesecake Factory recommends heating them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes) and enjoy the rolls, baguettes, and slices all warm and toasty, just as you would at the restaurant.



Cheesecake Factory has announced that Winn Dixie, Bi-Lo and Harveys grocery stores will start selling their brown bread this week, with national distribution at grocery stores across the U.S. coming soon.

The brand also sells boxed mixes for cheesecake, cookies, and brownies, so you could totally make your own Cheesecake Factory feast at home. Had no idea the brand was this expansive? Here are 10 more things you didn’t know about The Cheesecake Factory.