In the pantheon of iconic breakfast dishes, pancakes are near the top. When cooked correctly, they’re light and fluffy, perfectly complemented by a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup. And with just a handful of pantry staple ingredients — flour, eggs, milk and butter — they’re so inexpensive to make that buying pancake mix is a waste of money.

While your basic pancakes are well and good, they’re also a wonderful blank canvas for both sweet and savory additions. Beyond more classic ingredients like chocolate chips and blueberries, there's another breakfast item that makes for the perfect mashup: breakfast cereal pancakes.

The possibilities are as endless as your imagination. Just add batter to the pan, sprinkle on a handful of your favorite breakfast cereal as you would chocolate chips or blueberries and voila.

Just imagine how crazy good Cinnamon Toast Crunch pancakes are. Or Froot Loops, or Cap’n Crunch, or Reese’s Puffs. Golden Grahams plus chocolate chips plus mini marshmallows? Why, that equals s’mores pancakes that will delight kids and adults alike.

You don’t even need to go sweet; Cheerios or Wheaties add a hint of whole-wheat flavor to your breakfast. If all this is making you feel inspired to experiment with your pancake fillings, then check out these other ingredients that will take your pancakes to the next level.