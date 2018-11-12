Cattle & Claw Adds Weekend Brunch

Cattle & Claw, the pop up restaurant at the Sofitel Los Angeles Hotel, is now offering a weekend brunch menu.

Guests can dine indoors in mustard colored comfy booths and wood tables over a dark mahogany floor. The 2,800 square foot space has an open floor plan allowing guests a full view of the wood-fired oven and kitchen.

Brunch can also be enjoyed al fresco on the patio amidst fountains, a live DJ and plants and flowers.

The new Boozy Brunch is offered Saturdays from noon to 2 pm and Sundays from noon to 5 pm. The menu includes cattle dishes such as a five and nine ounce egg burger and a steak and egg wrap.

Claw dishes include a lobster benedict, lobster frittata, lobster hash and a lobster and waffle dish. There’s also a lobster Bloody Mary and mimosas.

Located inside the Sofitel Los Angeles Hotel at 8555 Beverly Boulevard, reservations at 310.770.1654.