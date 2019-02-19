  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats

Carl’s Jr.’s Froot Loops Mini Donuts Are Back

By
Editor
Available nationwide February 25
froot loops
Carl's Jr.

The super-popular Froot Loops Mini Donuts have returned to Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants for a limited time only.

If you didn’t have a chance to try them the first time, never fear — Carl’s Jr.’s brightly colored Froot Loops Mini Donuts have returned! The five fluorescent sugar cereal-flavored doughnuts will be available at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations nationwide beginning the week of February 25.

The Best Doughnut Chains in America, Ranked

These doughnuts — which taste exactly like Froot Loops aka the most popular cereal from your youth — originally launched in August of 2018 and promptly sold out. According to Daily Meal editor Carolyn Menyes who tried them, the sweet treat tastes identical to Kellogg’s sugary, loopy rainbow cereal and looks just as brightly hued.

“They taste exactly like the cereal. It was creepy. They were also like so colored — like lime green. It was nuts,” she said.

Just like your childhood, these rainbow-tinted Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Froot Loops Mini Donuts won’t last forever. They’re only available for a limited time while supplies last for $1.99 at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants.

Related
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.The Best Doughnuts in Every State GalleryChain Restaurants Where You Can Get Married

Did you know that all the colors of Froot Loops cereal are actually the exact same flavor? Learn that and more with things you didn’t know about the 16 most popular breakfast cereals.

Click for slideshow
America's Most Outrageous Doughnuts and Where to Find Them
Tags
news
doughnuts
Froot Loops
Carl's Jr
cereal
casual eats
eat
casual eats
eat
Carl's Jr
casual eats
cereal
doughnuts
eat
Froot Loops
news