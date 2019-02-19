If you didn’t have a chance to try them the first time, never fear — Carl’s Jr.’s brightly colored Froot Loops Mini Donuts have returned! The five fluorescent sugar cereal-flavored doughnuts will be available at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations nationwide beginning the week of February 25.

The Best Doughnut Chains in America, Ranked

These doughnuts — which taste exactly like Froot Loops aka the most popular cereal from your youth — originally launched in August of 2018 and promptly sold out. According to Daily Meal editor Carolyn Menyes who tried them, the sweet treat tastes identical to Kellogg’s sugary, loopy rainbow cereal and looks just as brightly hued.

“They taste exactly like the cereal. It was creepy. They were also like so colored — like lime green. It was nuts,” she said.

Just like your childhood, these rainbow-tinted Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Froot Loops Mini Donuts won’t last forever. They’re only available for a limited time while supplies last for $1.99 at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants.

Did you know that all the colors of Froot Loops cereal are actually the exact same flavor? Learn that and more with things you didn’t know about the 16 most popular breakfast cereals.