When you were a kid, nothing was more alluring than the brightly colored, sugary cereal that your parents wouldn’t let you have. Now that you’re an adult, you can have it all the time — but you may have forgotten the appeal. Luckily, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are bringing back the taste and intense color of your childhood favorite Froot Loops cereal, but in the form of adult-friendly doughnuts.

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Froot Loops Mini Donuts come in a pack of five nearly fluorescent colors (red, blue, green, purple, and yellow), and taste identical to Kellog’s sugary, rainbow, loopy cereal. One Daily Meal editor tried the breakfast treat for herself and said, “They taste exactly like the cereal. It was creepy. They were also like so colored — like lime green. It was nuts.”



Carl's Jr

The box of brightly colored Froot Loops Mini Donuts are available at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s nationwide August 29 for $1.99. Did you know that all the colors of Froot Loops cereal are actually the exact same flavor? Learn that and more with things you didn’t know about the 16 most popular breakfast cereals.