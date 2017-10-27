Car Plows Into Maryland Restaurant in Heart-Stopping Video

Seven people were transported to the hospital after a car crashed into Babes Boys Tavern in Waldorf, Maryland on October 24. Yahoo News reports that the restaurant had more than 30 people dining inside when a Toyota slammed through the building’s exterior.

In a video captured by the restaurant’s surveillance camera, it appears that as the car crashed through the restaurant, many patrons were able to dive out of the way while some others were thrown to the ground due to the immense impact. Two of the injured were reportedly in serious condition.

The driver, Vernelle Robinson, told NBC Washington that she lost control of her car. "My brakes went out," she told the local news station. "I panicked. That's how I ended up over that hump right there."

There is currently no word on whether Robinson will face any charges.

