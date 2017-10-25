'Cake Boss' Bakery to Open First California Location

New Jersey’s Carlo’s Bakery will open the doors to its first California location Nov. 18. The famed family bakery from the TLC Series Cake Boss is setting up shop in the always bustling Santa Monica Third Street Promenade.

"We're taking the bakery to California — I can't believe it!,” baker and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro told NBC Los Angeles.

The East Coast bakery was established in Hoboken in 1910 and has since been run by generations of Valastros.

“Carlo's Bakery has come such a long way since Hoboken. I'm touched by the outpouring of support and encouragement we receive from fans to grow the business. I know my father would be so proud. I just want to give everyone a little piece of that Hoboken magic, and I'm so thrilled that Santa Monica is the next stop on our journey."

This will be the 22nd Carlo’s location in the world. The new California set-up is the perfect addition to the bakery’s 7 locations in New Jersey, 3 in Texas, 2 in both New York and Pennsylvania, and single locations in Las Vegas, Orlando, Atlanta, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Brazil.

The bakery plans on selling their signature Italian desserts and custom cakes of all designs. Hopefully someone will ask the bakery to recreate any of these 10 wild animal cakes. If anybody is up to the task, it’s Buddy.