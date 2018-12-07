If you always find yourself at a crossroads between ordering a burger or ordering boneless wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, you’re in luck! Now, for a limited time only, BDubs is serving up a burger that will satisfy both your burger craving and your chicken craving. The fast-casual chain’s new Buffalo Tender Stacked Burger is a burger topped with chicken tenders.

America’s 25 Best Buffalo Wings

The Buffalo Stacked Burger comes with the chain’s signature crisp-fried chicken tenders in mild, medium or hot sauce on top of a beef burger with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, red onion, and blue cheese dressing, all on a warm brioche bun. In Canada, this burger is called the Buffalo Tender Burger.

The double-meat burger is part of Buffalo Wild Wing’s new specials which include BDubs’ new double stacked bacon cheeseburger, crispy barbecue chicken tacos, and loaded tater tots. All of these specials are available for a limited time at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide. Looking for more good chain restaurant deals? Check out the best chain restaurant happy hours.