BOA Steakhouse Launches Sunday Suppers

BOA Steakhouse has launched a new Sunday Suppers menu featuring a three course prix fixe dinner full of comfort food options.

Priced at only $45 per person, the new menu features a first course BOA greens salad with kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, cranberries and a sherry vinaigrette. Diners can choose from Pepper’s Fried Chicken, a half chicken with garlic and herb mac n’ cheese and a house made biscuit; Memphis Baby Back Ribs, ribs in a Bourbon and cola bbq sauce served with coleslaw and crispy fries; Spaghetti and Meatballs featuring Wagyu meatballs and cheese toast and a Lobster Pot Pie with lobster bisque, seasonal vegetables and puff pastry. The final dessert course is a huge Boa Sundae with chocolate sauce, candied peanuts and cherries.

Additionally, Sunday evenings are “Wine Lover’s Night” at BOA and feature half priced bottles of wine. Both the Santa Monica and West Hollywood BOA locations are featuring the new Sunday Suppers menus.

In West Hollywood, diners can choose to linger at the large central bar with plenty of cozy coaches for pre-dinner martinis, head indoor to many intimate booths and tables or venture to the outdoor patio to dine under the stars. For only $45, these Sunday Suppers are a great way to enjoy the BOA atmosphere as well as a great meal.

BOA West Hollywood is located at 9200 Sunset Boulevard, 310.278.2050, BOA Santa Monica is located at 101 Santa Monica Boulevard, 310.899.4466.