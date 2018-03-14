BJ’s Wholesale Club to Offer Same-Day Delivery Through Instacart

BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced that the retailer has expanded their partnership with Instacart to introduce same-day delivery from all BJ’s locations. The East Coast-based competitor to Costco and Sam’s Club will offer delivery on all goods including deli meats and cheeses, produce, frozen foods, and home goods beginning at the end of April for BJ’s members.

According to a press release, members who place their delivery orders with Instacart using this link will receive the standard members-only pricing and may save up to 25 percent more.

"We're thrilled to bring same-day delivery to BJ's shoppers," Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and chief digital officer for BJ's Wholesale Club said via the release. "BJ's is focused on delivering unbeatable value and convenience to our members; the expanded partnership with Instacart gives members a new and easy way to shop the club without leaving their home."

"Instacart proudly joined forces with BJ's Wholesale Club in 2015 to offer same-day delivery," said Andrew Nodes, vice president of retail accounts for the Westborough, Massachusetts-based delivery service. "We have seen an incredible response to the partnership and are thrilled to expand upon that partnership to be their exclusive partner bringing same-day delivery of BJ's premium products to even more households across the U.S."

