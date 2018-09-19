I Bite My String Cheese, and I Won't Apologize for That

There are a lot of eating habits that will cause some sort of divide among diners. Should you bite a Kit-Kat or nibble off the chocolate before diving into the wafer? Should you ever put pineapple on pizza or is that a cardinal sin of the food world? But few things rile up the internet more than one type of eater: a person who bites their string cheese. Like, what kind of psychopath does that? It’s in the name: String cheese is string and meant to be eaten in strings.

Well, my name is Carolyn Menyes. I’m a 27-year-old journalist in New York, and I’m here to tell you one thing: I bite my string cheese, and I am not ashamed to admit it.

Indeed, I bite my string cheese. I pretty much always have, and I don’t really know why. I’ve tried the string thing, and while I think it’s fun, I also find it to be a pretty inefficient way of having a quick and tasty snack of mozzarella cheese. The cheese peels unevenly, tiny bits sort of fall to the wayside and there’s no real elegant way to eat the strings. Biting string cheese is just easier, and only your teeth can achieve the perfect-sized bite.



I don’t always bite my string cheese; sometimes I rip it into little chunks not in string form. Why do I do this you might ask? Well, because of the ultimate snack combination: cheese and crackers. You see, the light saltiness and soft texture of the mozzarella string cheese makes it the perfect cheese to go on top of a buttery Ritz cracker. And while you could achieve this goal by pulling your string cheese into strings, I find a slightly thicker piece of cheese pairs better with a cracker.

I recognize that I am in the minority here. In fact, in Illinois this is the most hated food habit! According to a Facebook survey done by Shopkick, 72 percent of people peel their string cheese, with just about one in four folks biting their snack. And that’s all fine and good; I’m OK with being a rebel here. No matter how you bite (or peel) it, string cheese is a quick thing to throw in your lunch and an easy way to eat more cheese.



Carolyn Menyes is the entertain editor at The Daily Meal. And yeah, she thinks pineapple on pizza is pretty OK too. Follow her food adventures on Instagram and Twitter.