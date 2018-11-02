Fortune has released its annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, and two of the names listed are supermarket chains that you know and love. Wegmans placed second, beating out various hospitality groups, Mars candy, and a number of chain restaurants as one of the best workplaces for women. Publix also scored in the top 30.

Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Supermarket

New York-based Wegmans — which also placed No. 2 on Fortune’s overall Best Companies to Work For list — has 122 work sites in the country and a little over 47,000 employees. Fifty-four percent of those employees are women, and 26 percent of those women are in executive and manager positions.

On Wegmans Great Place to Work Review, employees highlighted the company’s listening and empowerment and flexible scheduling, as well as their promotions and learning opportunities. The reviews were based on 1,218 employee surveys; the chain scored an impressive 97 percent in the categories “great atmosphere,” “great pride,” and “great communication.”

Florida-based supermarket chain Publix has 1,170 work sites, and nearly half of its employees are women, with 22 percent of those women holding executive or manager positions. It ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s list. Of the 1,375 Publix employees surveyed, 91 percent said they had “great bosses,” and 94 percent of employees said they felt “great pride” working there.

The top spot went to the tech company Ultimate Software. Of the company, employees said, “Inclusion seems to be fundamental to the company’s DNA: women engineers are common and appreciated, sexual preference & identity are irrelevant, age is irrelevant. People first is a fact not a buzzword.”

While Wegmans may be the No. 2 best workplace for women, it’s No. 1 on our list of America’s best supermarkets for 2018.