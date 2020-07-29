Annually, Trader Joe’s customers show out to vote for their all-time favorite products in multiple different categories, including sweet treats. Though there are many cult-favorite confections to choose from, only one could be crowned No. 1: the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

These aren’t your average Reese’s Cups, folks. Trader Joe’s bite-sized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups use the perfect amount of real peanut butter kissed by quality dark chocolate.

Each one comes unwrapped with paper cups only, tossed in a big plastic bucket for easy snacking. The best part of all? They cost less than $5.

So, who were the runners-up, you ask?

Hold the Cone! mini ice cream cones, Danish Kringle, Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches and Gone Bananas! frozen banana slices covered in dark chocolate — all great options, but they don’t even scratch the surface of top-tier sweets you can get at this fan-favorite grocer. On your next grocery run, keep an eye out for the best Trader Joe’s desserts of all time.