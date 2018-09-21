Love Bacon and Beer? Come to New York’s Bacon and Beer Classic on September 29

Sometimes, things sound like almost too much fun. The Bacon and Beer Classic, which travels around the country every year making stops in more than 10 cities, is one of them. It’s coming to the USTA National Tennis Center in Queens on Saturday, September 29, and for New Yorkers who are fans of bacon and beer, it’s shaping up to be a very exciting afternoon.

The brainchild of 31-year-old Kate Levenstein and her company, Cannonball Productions, the Bacon and Beer Classic has already visited cities including Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia and Seattle this year, and after the New York event it’ll be moving on to Chicago and San Francisco. This all-inclusive party will allow guests to indulge in bacon-centric dishes from more than 50 participating local restaurants and more than 150 beers and ciders from dozens of local and regional breweries.







Bacon & Beer Classic



Restaurants represented at the New York event will include BarBacon, American Cut, Drexler’s, Clinton Hall, BarKogi, Queens Bully, Butcher Bar, and Hoodoo Brown BBQ; breweries include Wartega, Avery, Port Jeff, Braven, Greenport Harbor, Mikkeller, and Graft Cider; and judges on hand will include NYC Hospitality Alliance director Andrew Rigie; Brooklyn Brewery beer education manager Gabrielle Barry; the host of Travel Channel’s “Man v. Food,” Casey Webb; and yours truly.

The event will be held in two sessions, from 1 to 4 and from 7 to 10. General admission tickets cost $59 and include a tasting cup, live music, games, and some more surprises; $79 tickets allow you an hour of early access; and $109 will get you VIP perks including early access, courtside photo ops, three exclusive dishes, limited-edition craft beers, a special seating area, a pork belly tasting, and access to a decadent doughnut wall, which sounds like the icing on an already-delicious cake. Tickets can be purchased here.

We’ll see you there!



