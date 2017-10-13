Bacon and Beer Classic Returns to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium

Life’s too short to be vegetarian (especially in Nashville), so thankfully the Bacon and Beer Classic is returning to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the second year in a row. The B&B Classic sells out stadiums nationwide and is scheduled to return to Nashville Saturday, October 21. Eat all the pork belly your belly can handle at this bacon-venturland. 9 Bacon-Inspired Cocktails

If you’re on a never-ending quest for good bacon and as devoted to craft beer as you are football, the event is perfect for you. It’s a great way to spend a few hours on a Saturday. Last year it was the most bacon I had ever seen in one place. I consumed enough bacon and drank enough booze until I found myself happily applying temporary bacon tattoos. As soon as you entered the stadium, the eating began. You could wait in a quick line where endless amounts of bacon strips were being wrapped up and handed out like flower bouquets for easy nibbling. There was bacon popcorn, bacon jalapeno poppers, bacon bao buns, mac & bacon, bagels and bacon, beer-braised bacon, bacon toffee, and so so much more. Think you can eat more bacon than anybody else? Enter the bacon-eating contest and find out. I missed it last year, but it’s coming back for year two so it must have been a hit. Maybe I’ll enter this year; I wouldn’t mind adding “Bacon Eating Champion” to the resume. There are also contests, giveaways, games, a photo booth, and more at this 21-and-over event.

General admission is from 1 to 4 p.m., but “Power Hour” and VIP kick off at noon. General admission tickets include the party and live music at Nissan Stadium, unlimited bacon & craft beer, games, activities and a commemorative glass. Power hour includes everything in general admission plus first dibs on the infinite bacon and beer with hour early admission. VIP is everything in GA + Power Hour, plus field access, exclusive craft beers, pork belly tasting, bacon & beer pairing and a BLT bar. Ticket prices are about $15 bones cheaper than last year, which is great

Also, if you purchase a package of Hormel Black Label Bacon and email or text a photo of your receipt prior to the event, they will upgrade you to a VIP ticket. To do this email: hello@cannonballproductions.com or text them at 646-926-4562.

Use code: MEAL to get $10 off your ticket price! As the event gets closer, the ticket prices go up so don’t hold off.