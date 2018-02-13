The “world’s first avocado bar” is now backed by Shark Tank bigwigs Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban. Avocaderia, the Brooklyn avocado mecca, is a hit in New York, and according to the New York Post, Avocaderia owner Alessandro Biggi hopes to expand the millennial-favorite, fruit-based shop to 20 locations in New York, San Diego, and Miami — but he needed the help of the “sharks.”

On February 11, Biggi appeared on the popular TV show offering investors 10 percent equity in his company for $300,000. He served them a dish from his specialty shop: Mediterranean avocado toast topped with feta cheese and both sun-dried and cherry tomatoes. It certainly sweetened the deal, as he received offers from two sharks.

A post shared by Avocaderia 🥑 (@avocaderia) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:00pm PST

Investors Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban offered a joint investment of $300,000 for 25 percent of the business, but that offer was negotiated until $400,000 for a 20 percent stake was settled on. Corcoran and Cuban’s investment in the avocado-only bar concept — helmed by Biggi and two other Italian men and featuring dishes based on organic avocados sourced from Michoacán in Mexico — means that there will be more delicious avocado toast from NYC to LA for baby boomers to grouse over and for millennials to happily Instagram and enjoy.

A post shared by Avocaderia 🥑 (@avocaderia) on Feb 12, 2018 at 10:11am PST

Avoccaderia shared their happiness with Instagram saying, "Simply Thank You. Your support and love after the airing of the @sharktankabc episode has been incredible. Our mission is to build a happier and healthier lifestyle and it’s amazing to see how many of you Avo Lovers are already part of this movement... and this is just the beginning"

