arby's
Edelman/Arby's
Arby's Canada Launches Curly Fry Poutine

By
Editor
We haven’t been this jealous of Canada since Justin Trudeau

Arby’s Canada has added curly fry poutine to its menus.

Our neighbors to the north are now able to enjoy one of their country’s most popular dishes, poutine, at all Canadian Arby’s restaurants through the end of March. 

For those of us in the states who are unfamiliar with the dish, poutine consists of French fries topped with cheese curds and doused in gravy. Arby’s is kicking their poutine up a level by using a base of their signature curly fries instead of just boring regular ones and topping these with melted cheese curds and their own rich, creamy gravy.


Edelman/Arby's

An Arby’s spokesperson told The Daily Meal that the fast-food restaurant chain does not plan to serve the Canadian concoction in its U.S. eateries. This isn’t the first time we’ve been jealous of a regional release — Arby’s popular venison steak sandwiches were originally only sold in a handful of states but due to their delicious reputation were rolled out nationwide. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a continent-wide poutine release! After all, it is one of the world’s 10 most delicious comfort foods.

