Ancora Delivers Waterfront Views and Peruvian Japanese Inspired Seafood

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio is a perfect spot to enjoy Vancouver’s bounty of fresh seafood.

Inside the two story restaurant is a small and bustling space with a glass roof and a bright white color scheme. Smart diners will head outside to the patio for a front row view of Granville Island and excellent people watching via the adjacent seawall path. I was very lucky to dine at Ancora on a perfect summer evening and enjoyed a late sunset over False Creek with a lovely chardonnay.

Decadent diners can begin with caviar service, complete with buckwheat potato blinis and crème fraiche. I started with a beautiful platter of bigeye tuna and Hamachi yellowtail sashimi. Next came the tempura prawn roll with masago, cucumber and spicy mayonnaise. Both appetizers were fresh and delicious. I also sampled the Nova Scotia lobster risotto with tender pieces of lobster, preserved lemon and peas. The main course was an Aji Panca glazed sablefish with smoked potato puree and kale.

Dinner was complete with some spiced donut like picarones with candied pecans, spiced syrup and lucuma ice cream.

I loved dining at Ancora because of the interesting mix of Peruvian and Japanese flavors, outstanding seafood and breathtaking views.

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio is located at 1600 Howe Street in Vancouver. Reservations can be made at 604.681.1164.

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio provided the meal for this review.