Every year, The Daily Meal compiles a ranking of the 101 best pizzas in America, featuring favorites like Frank Pepe in New Haven, Connecticut; Pizzeria Delfina in San Francisco; and everything in between. And we want to know who dishes out your favorite pie for consideration on the list. This is a special list for those great local joints — chains aren’t included in this one.

If you have a favorite pizza place in your town or somewhere you absolutely need to visit during vacations and road trips, let us know. All you need to do is fill out the Google Forms survey on this page. Type in your contribution(s), and share it with friends and family so they can do the same. We need eyes — and taste buds — everywhere. It’s all hands on deck.

So, what’s the criteria for a good pizza? We believe the following qualities are essential: a nuanced sauce, neither too sweet nor too salty; quality, well-distributed cheese; sensibly combined toppings; a flavorful, savory crust; and, perhaps most importantly, a judicious, well-balanced and pleasing ratio of sauce, cheese, toppings and crust that maintains a structural integrity no matter the style.

In short: It is undeniably delicious pizza.

And it can be any style your stomach desires: Neapolitan, Chicago, New York, Sicilian, Greek, California, Detroit, St. Louis, tomato, grandma and so on. The power is in your hands.

