As anyone who's ever dropped way too much cash on a steakhouse meal can tell you, steakhouses are some of the most expensive restaurants around. If you’ve got a hankering for a nice dry-aged Prime New York strip, you’re going to have to be prepared to drop at least 50 bucks on it. But this doesn’t mean that you can’t get a dependably solid restaurant steak if you’re on a budget, not by a long shot.

America's Best Inexpensive Steakhouses Gallery

Even the most unremarkable of restaurants always seems to have a steak of some sort on the menu, usually geared toward picky eaters who have money to burn. We’ll be the first to tell you that it’s not especially difficult to find a restaurant that sells some sort of reasonably-priced steak; what is tough is to find a steakhouse that’s downright affordable across the board.

These steakhouses are in general pretty casual affairs, and a visit will set you up with a very nice steak for a very reasonable price. We’re not including chain steakhouses in this list; these are all independently-owned and operated, and committed to serving some seriously good steaks at price that’s much lower than what you’ll see at your average steakhouse.