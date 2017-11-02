airplane
Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

American Airlines Halts Use of Catering Company After Listeria is Found at LAX

By
Editor
Our advice: Bring food from home

American Airlines is temporarily halting catering services at Los Angeles International Airport after a routine inspection discovered traces of listeria on the surfaces of the meal-preparation facility. The airline uses Gate Gourmet on its flights and will continue to do so at other airports even while services are suspended out of LAX.

More On Airplanes

American Airlines issues this statement to Fox News:

“During recent food safety audits by Gate Gourmet of its facility at LAX, which is used by multiple airlines, we were informed that traces of Listeria were found on surfaces that do not come into contact with food, including the drains and certain places on the floor of the facility.”

American Airlines claims that so far there are no reports of anyone who has been sickened by the bacteria. The airline is calling customers to notify them of changes in meal services and issuing electronic travel vouchers to the affected.

“We know this will have an impact on many of our team members and our customers, and we apologize,” continued the statement “The team is committed to resuming our standard level of food service as quickly as possible.”

Troublingly, CNBC reports that Delta Airlines and “half a dozen other carriers” still use the catering company and the exact facility where the listeria was found. If you needed more reasons to avoid in-flight meals, here are 25 crazy facts about airplane food.

Click for slideshow
20 Things Your Flight Attendant Won't Tell You (Slideshow)
Related Links
Here’s the Scary Reason Airplanes Dim Their LightsThis Is the Alarming Reason Flight Attendants Will Never Drink Coffee on a Plane
Tags
news
american airlines
airplanes
airplane food
LAX