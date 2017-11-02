American Airlines Halts Use of Catering Company After Listeria is Found at LAX

American Airlines is temporarily halting catering services at Los Angeles International Airport after a routine inspection discovered traces of listeria on the surfaces of the meal-preparation facility. The airline uses Gate Gourmet on its flights and will continue to do so at other airports even while services are suspended out of LAX.

American Airlines issues this statement to Fox News:

“During recent food safety audits by Gate Gourmet of its facility at LAX, which is used by multiple airlines, we were informed that traces of Listeria were found on surfaces that do not come into contact with food, including the drains and certain places on the floor of the facility.”

American Airlines claims that so far there are no reports of anyone who has been sickened by the bacteria. The airline is calling customers to notify them of changes in meal services and issuing electronic travel vouchers to the affected.

“We know this will have an impact on many of our team members and our customers, and we apologize,” continued the statement “The team is committed to resuming our standard level of food service as quickly as possible.”

Troublingly, CNBC reports that Delta Airlines and "half a dozen other carriers" still use the catering company and the exact facility where the listeria was found.