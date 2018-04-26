  1. Home
Aldi to Sell Candle Line

And they’re budget friendly!
The supermarket giant Aldi will be selling limited-edition candles that look remarkably like Jo Malone brand candles.

As if we needed another reason to shop at Aldi, the budget supermarket chain is rolling out a line of scented candles for a limited time. On May 9, Aldi will be selling Huntington Home candles in scents such as English Pear & Freesia, Lime Basil & Mandarin, and Black Pomegranate. These $6.99 candles with a 45-hour run time are likely to fly off shelves due to their striking similarity to another candle brand.

More Aldi Stories

Aldi’s Huntington Home candles come in a satin-finish glass with a silver lid topped with a black bow. U.K.-based luxury brand Jo Malone’s candeles come in practically the same packaging. Their scent profiles are also virtually identical to the Aldi brand. Jo Malone also does an English Pear & Freesia scent, as well as a Lime Basil & Mandarin, and a Black Pomegranate, which they call “Pomegranate Noir.”


The Daily Meal has reached out to Jo Malone and its parent company Estée Lauder for comment on the matter.

At $6.99, these candles are a major steal compared to the Jo Malone version, which will run you anywhere from $65 to $85 depending on the candle. So you had better stock up while you can, because these babies are a limited-time item. Hopefully these candles smell as nicely as they treat our weekly grocery budgets. No wonder Aldi is one of America’s best supermarkets for 2018!

