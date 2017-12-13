It’s beginning to look a lot like the season of giving! To get in the spirit, Nashville-based City Winery is hosting a series of events throughout the month of December, beginning December 11 to benefit its neighbor, Safe Haven Family Shelter. Donate the item of the day at the urban winery’s concierge and receive a drink token for a free glass of your choice of red or white. The items of the day is:

December 11 - Twin and full sheet sets, comforters, and blankets

December 12 - Towels and pillows

December 13 - Wal-Mart gift cards

December 14 – Paper plates, plastic cups, plastic silverware, napkins

December 15 - Kroger gift cards

December 16 - Gas gift cards

December 17 - Laundry detergent (HE Only) and fabric softener

December 18 - Brooms, dust pans, and mops

December 19 - Amazon gift cards

December 20 - Shower curtains and toiletries

December 21 - Target gift cards

December 22 - Paper Towels, toilet paper, trash bags

But wait, there’s more.

Experience a first-time cellar tasting December 14 featuring the acclaimed wines of Ridge. Ridge’s Monte Bello wines are considered by many to be America’s finest example of a Cabernet Sauvignon-focused Bordeaux-style blend. A quiet hour with a sommelier tasting extraordinary wine in a private barrel room? How do I sign up? Get Festive We tried Starbucks' Christmas Tree Frappuccino, and here's how it tastes

Craving candy canes? Nothing says the holidays like candy canes, gumdrops and frosting, complete with a gingerbread house for you to architect into the gingerbread house of your dreams! City Winery is hosting a DIY gingerbread party for guests to get creative with the prepared gingerbread kits. There will be music and of course, great wine. Get your tickets while supplies last. Maybe you will design a cute bungalow gingerbread home, but then you realize you have more supplies so you tear it down and put up two instead. Maybe I’ve gone too far.



Courtesy Festive wine

If you are looking for a more intimate way to celebrate the New Year, get tickets for City Winery’s New Year’s Eve-ning Champagne Dinner prepared by executive chef Garrett Pittler, complete with curated sparkling wine and champagne pairings. Pittler’s new menus highlight seasonal ingredients and flavors influenced by the wine regions from where the urban winery sources its grapes, including Mediterranean, Italian, French, Spanish, and Middle Eastern cuisines.

City Winery is an urban winery, restaurant, and music venue. This multi-hyphenate holds 300 American and French oak barrels. Lead winemaker Bill Anton and lead sommelier Jenelle Engleson can talk your ear off about it anytime during a tour, available seven days a week starting at 3 p.m. when you can learn more about how the venue began making Nashville-inspired wines from grape to glass in the spring of 2016.

