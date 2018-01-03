2018 Sun Wine & Food Fest Bringing Wine, Beer, Food, and Stars to Mohegan Sun Jan. 26 to 28

Mohegan Sun’s Sun Wine & Food Fest will be returning to the Connecticut resort-casino later this month for its fifteenth year, and it’ll be bringing with it some great wines, plenty of beer, loads of great food, and some legitimate superstar chefs.

The festival, which will be taking place from Friday, January 26, through Sunday, January 28, draws thousands of visitors for its six main events. Here’s the schedule for this year:

Friday

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Bourbon Tasting ($90): Taste a variety of high-end bourbons, with barbecue provided by Bear’s Smokehouse and a free cigar for all guests.

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Divine Delights ($90): This all-new event will be dessert-focused, with a variety of desserts paired with wine.

Saturday

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Grand Tasting ($99): More than 1,000 wines will be available for sampling in the main ballroom, and the upstairs meeting rooms will be home to a separate beer festival with dozens of beers for sampling.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Vintage Cru ($150): A must-attend for true wine connoisseurs, this event takes place in the Cabaret Theatre, where dozens of high-end wines will be poured, usually by the winemakers themselves.

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.: Celebrity Chef Dine Around ($199): More than 20 chefs will be serving tastes of their signature dishes from live cooking stations, with wine and beer to complement each dish.

Sunday

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Sunday Brunch with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg ($90): Martha and Snoop will be hosting a huge buffet-style brunch in the Uncas Ballroom, with plenty to drink as well.

Chefs participating in the Saturday dine-around include Alex Guarnaschelli, Brian Duffy, Govind Armstrong, Jasper White, Maneet Chauhan, Roblé Ali, Rocco DiSpirito, and Todd English.

As someone who’s attended this festival for the better part of the past five years, I can tell you from personal experience that it’s a lot of fun. Not only is there a ton to eat and drink (and the opportunity to meet some renowned chefs); but it’s all inside Mohegan Sun, with its casinos, shops, restaurants, and hotels. Tickets to all events can be purchased individually or as packages.