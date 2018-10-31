19 Chain Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

Looking to celebrate Thanksgiving with turkey and all the trimmings, but don’t want the hassle of hustling in the kitchen to get it all done? Well, be thankful that many chain restaurants across the U.S. will be open and ready to welcome you on Thanksgiving Day.

If you are planning to dine out on Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. One in 10 consumers plans to dine out for a Thanksgiving meal and one in 20 will get a full takeout meal to celebrate turkey day, according to the National Restaurant Association. In fact, Thanksgiving is Cracker Barrel’s busiest day of the year. During Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel will serve 652,000 pounds of turkey, 8 million ounces of gravy, 1.6 million ounces of cranberry relish, and 1 million slices of pie, according to the chain.

While many of America’s most popular chain restaurants plan to be open for dine-in or carryout meals, it’s best to call ahead to confirm, as some chains like Red Lobster will be closed on Thanksgiving and others like Waffle House are serving their regular menus. Some locations of chain restaurants on our list may not be serving special Thanksgiving meals, so call before you head out for dinner. Read on to learn which 19 chains will be serving Thanksgiving dinner in 2018.