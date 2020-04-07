Three-Way Creme Brulee

Split the vanilla bean with a sharp knife. Scrape out the seeds of the bean.

In a medium saucepain, combine the cream, vanilla bean husk (the outside), vanilla bean seeds, and salt and heat over medium heat until it comes to a boil. Once the mixture boils, immediately remove from the heat and allows to cool for 15 to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the egg yolks, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract on medium speed for 5 minutes. When the mixture thickens, expands in size, and looks lighter in color, you'll know it's ready.

Remove the vanilla bean husk from the cream mixture and discard. Turn the mixer to medium and very slowly add the warm cream mixture to the egg mixture, a little bit at a time, keeping the mixer going continuously. Don't go too quickly or your egg yolks may scramble. Transfer the mixture into a large liquid measuring cup with a spout.