Three-Way Creme Brulee

There is nothing better than combing two desserts that, stand-alone, are already amazing. And can you imagine any mash-up that could do this better than creme brulee and cookie dough? Neither can we.
This recipe is courtesy of Kristen Tomlan Founder of DŌ and author of her cookbook, Hello, Cookie Dough: 110 Doughlicious Confections to Eat, Bake and Share
Ingredients
For the Cookie Dough
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons heat-treated all-purpose flour
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup pasteurized egg whites, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Cup mini semisweet chocolate chips
For the creme brulee
- 1 vanilla bean
- 4 Cups heavy cream
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 7 egg yolks
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 Cup turbinado or other coarse sugar, for topping
For the assembly
Directions
For the Cookie Dough
Mix all of the cookie dough ingredients and freeze for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare 6 tall, 8-ounce ramekins by spraying them lightly with cooking spray. It is important to use ramekins that are very deep, this is not a job for a wide, shallow ramekin.
Divide the cookie dough into 8 even portions. Reserve 2 portions in the frige to be used for topping. Use your fingers to press the other 6 portions into an even layer in the bottom of each prepared ramekin.
Chill in the freezer while you prepare the other ingredients.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
For the creme brulee
Split the vanilla bean with a sharp knife. Scrape out the seeds of the bean.
In a medium saucepain, combine the cream, vanilla bean husk (the outside), vanilla bean seeds, and salt and heat over medium heat until it comes to a boil. Once the mixture boils, immediately remove from the heat and allows to cool for 15 to 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the egg yolks, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract on medium speed for 5 minutes. When the mixture thickens, expands in size, and looks lighter in color, you'll know it's ready.
Remove the vanilla bean husk from the cream mixture and discard. Turn the mixer to medium and very slowly add the warm cream mixture to the egg mixture, a little bit at a time, keeping the mixer going continuously. Don't go too quickly or your egg yolks may scramble. Transfer the mixture into a large liquid measuring cup with a spout.
For the assembly
Pour the mixture into the ramekins over the cookie dough layer, distributing the cream mixture evenly amoun all six. Place the rameks in a deep 9 by 13 inch baking dish. Fill the baking dish with very hot water until it comes three quarters of the way up the sides of the ramekin.
Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the creme brulees look set on the top but still wobble when the pan is shaken.
Remove the ramekins from the pan and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Top each ramekin with a single layer of coarse sugar.
Use a blowtorch to caramelize the sugar, waving the blowtorch over the ramekins about 5 to 6 inches from the surface. Be sure to keep the blowtorch moving so the sugar doesn't burn. If you don't have a blowtorch, broil in the oven for 5 minutes, or until the sugar caramelizes.
Allow the caramelized sugar to set for 3 minutes. Roll the remaining cookie dough into teaspoon-size balls and add to each creme brulee as a garnish. Serve immediately.