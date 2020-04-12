  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Carrot Cake Poke Cake

April 12, 2020 | 4:24pm
The new star of your dessert table
Carrot Cake Poke Cake
Photo courtesy of McCormick

This nostalgic twist on traditional carrot cake is just in time for Easter. Smother delicious spiced carrot cake with decadent creamy filling and top with classic sweet cream cheese frosting and pecans.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
366
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
15 Best Chocolate Cake Recipes
20 Delicious Cake Recipes That Are Perfect for Spring
18 Better-Than-Boxed Cake Recipes

Ingredients

For the cake

  • 1-1/2 cups flour
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Nutmeg, Ground
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Cups oil
  • 1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups shredded carrots
  • 1 Cup sour cream

For the topping

  • 2 Cups plus 4 tablespoons milk, divided
  • 1 package (4-serving size) cheesecake instant pudding mix
  • 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 package (16 ounces) confectioners' sugar
  • 1 Cup pecan halves

Directions

For the cake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, baking soda, spices and salt in large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour batter into greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Bake 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan.

Poke large holes all over cake using the end of a wooden spoon. After holes are made, mix 2 cups milk and pudding mix with wire whisk in medium bowl just until mixture begins to thicken. Immediately pour pudding over cake, filling the holes. Let stand 15 minutes.

For the topping

Beat cream cheese and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating on low speed until smooth. Add remaining 4 tablespoons milk; beat until light and fluffy. If frosting is too thick to spread, gradually beat in additional milk.

Frost top of cake with cream cheese frosting. Sprinkle with pecans. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving366
Total Fat20g30%
Sugar38gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein4g8%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A190µg21%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.4%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D22IU100%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium68mg7%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.5%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus114mg16%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium138mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.6%
Sodium261mg11%
Sugars, added35gN/A
Water52gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.1%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes