Carrot Cake Poke Cake

This nostalgic twist on traditional carrot cake is just in time for Easter. Smother delicious spiced carrot cake with decadent creamy filling and top with classic sweet cream cheese frosting and pecans.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
For the cake
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1-1/2 teaspoons McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Nutmeg, Ground
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Cups oil
- 1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 3 eggs
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups shredded carrots
- 1 Cup sour cream
For the topping
- 2 Cups plus 4 tablespoons milk, divided
- 1 package (4-serving size) cheesecake instant pudding mix
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 package (16 ounces) confectioners' sugar
- 1 Cup pecan halves
Directions
For the cake
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, baking soda, spices and salt in large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour batter into greased 13x9-inch baking dish.
Bake 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan.
Poke large holes all over cake using the end of a wooden spoon. After holes are made, mix 2 cups milk and pudding mix with wire whisk in medium bowl just until mixture begins to thicken. Immediately pour pudding over cake, filling the holes. Let stand 15 minutes.
For the topping
Beat cream cheese and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating on low speed until smooth. Add remaining 4 tablespoons milk; beat until light and fluffy. If frosting is too thick to spread, gradually beat in additional milk.
Frost top of cake with cream cheese frosting. Sprinkle with pecans. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until ready to serve.