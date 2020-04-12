Carrot Cake Poke Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix flour, baking soda, spices and salt in large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour batter into greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

Bake 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan.

Poke large holes all over cake using the end of a wooden spoon. After holes are made, mix 2 cups milk and pudding mix with wire whisk in medium bowl just until mixture begins to thicken. Immediately pour pudding over cake, filling the holes. Let stand 15 minutes.