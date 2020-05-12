  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

The Cheesecake Factory's Crispy Brussels Sprouts

May 12, 2020 | 1:48pm
Not your childhood sprouts
The Cheesecake Factory's Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Learn the secret to making The Cheesecake Factory's famous Brussels sprouts—even the biggest skeptic will love them.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
228
Calories Per Serving
Notes

*Maple Butter Glaze is available in fine food markets. Recipes can also be found in various cookbooks.

Ingredients

  • 6 Ounces Brussels Sprouts, washed and drained well
  • 1 Ounce Brussels Sprouts Leaves
  • Pinch Coarse Salt
  • 1 slice Bacon, cooked crisp, chopped
  • 1 Ounce Maple-Butter Glaze*

Directions

Carefully remove some of the whole outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts and set aside.

Cut the Brussels sprouts into quarters and fry them until completely cooked, hot throughout and slightly crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper towels.

Fry the Brussels sprout leaves until crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper towels. Sprinkle a little coarse salt over the crispy leaves.

Place the quartered Brussels sprouts into a mixing bowl. Add the chopped bacon into the bowl. Drizzle the Maple Butter Glaze evenly over the ingredients and gently toss together. Place onto a serving plate or into a bowl.

Gently mound the crispy Brussels sprout leaves on top of the quartered Brussels sprouts.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving228
Total Fat15g22%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol26mg9%
Protein10g21%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A100µg11%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.3%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.4%
Vitamin C169mg100%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K351µg100%
Calcium86mg9%
Fiber8g30%
Folate (food)121µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)121µg30%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus179mg26%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium830mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.6%
Sodium360mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg29.7%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water184gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
