Deluxe Mushroom Green Bean Casserole

September 4, 2020 | 4:27pm
Courtesy of French's
Classic canned green bean casserole gets a glow up with fresh mushrooms and white wine, but don't worry -- there's still condensed soup in here!
Ingredients
- 1 Ounce sliced fresh mushrooms
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 10 1/2 Ounces condensed cream of mushroom soup (1 can)
- 3/4 Cups half n' half cream or milk
- 1 Tablespoon white wine
- 6 Cups green beans, cooked
- 2 Cups French's Original Crispy Fried Onions
Directions
Cook mushrooms in butter in skillet until golden.
Mix soup, cream, wine, mushrooms, beans and 1 cup Crispy Fried Onions in 2-qt. baking dish.
Bake at 350°F for 30 min. or until hot. Stir. Top with remaining onions. Bake 5 min.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving304
Total Fat21g33%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated10g50%
Cholesterol38mg13%
Protein4g9%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A143µg16%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.1%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.4%
Vitamin K19µg16%
Calcium74mg7%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)66µg16%
Folic acid16µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus83mg12%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium321mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13%
Sodium415mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water147gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.6%
Tags